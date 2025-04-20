Decoding the highest partnerships for GT vs DC in IPL
What's the story
Match 35 of the IPL 2025 season saw Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals on April 19.
Jos Buttler shone for GT with an unbeaten 97.
The English wicketkeeper-batter forged a vital 119-run stand with Sherfane Rutherford, now the highest partnership in GT vs DC encounters in IPL.
We take a closer look at the top partnerships for GT vs DC in IPL.
#1
119 - Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford (2025), Ahmedabad
As mentioned, the 119-run stand (69 balls) between Buttler and Rutherford for the third wicket is GT's highest partnership against DC.
Buttler led the charge in this stand, contributing 67 off 35, while Rutherford added 43 off 34 before falling to Mukesh Kumar in the 19th over after scoring 43 (34).
Meanwhile, GT successfully chased the 204-run target with seven wickets in hand.
#2
82 - Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (2024), Delhi
Sai Sudarshan and Wriddhiman Saha struck GT's second-highest partnership vs DC (2024), adding 82 off 49 balls for the second wicket.
Chasing 225, Sudarshan contributed 48 (28) while Saha added 33 (21) for the partnership.
Overall, Sudarshan scored 65 (39) and Saha made 39 (21) before Saha was dismissed in the 10th over.
However, their efforts fell short as GT lost by four runs.
#3
65 - Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (2022), Pune
Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya feature for their 65-run third-wicket stand vs DC (2022). This is the third-highest partnership for GT vs DC.
Batting first, after early setbacks, Gill added 34 (20) while Pandya contributed 31 (27) to the partnership.
Overall, Gill scored 84 off 46 and Pandya added 31 off 27, helping GT post 171/6.
They went on to win by 14 runs.
#4
62 - Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar (2023), Ahmedabad
The 62-run stand for the fifth wicket in 2023 rounds out this list of the highest partnerships for GT against DC in the IPL.
Pandya contributed 32 off 30, while Abhinav Manohar added 26 off 33.
Pandya remained unbeaten on 59, while Manohar finished with 26.
However, their efforts fell short in a chase of 131, as GT lost the match by five runs.