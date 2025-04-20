What's the story

Match 35 of the IPL 2025 season saw Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals on April 19.

Jos Buttler shone for GT with an unbeaten 97.

The English wicketkeeper-batter forged a vital 119-run stand with Sherfane Rutherford, now the highest partnership in GT vs DC encounters in IPL.

We take a closer look at the top partnerships for GT vs DC in IPL.