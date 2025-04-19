Abhishek Nayar joins KKR as assistant coach after BCCI axing
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Abhishek Nayar as their new assistant coach for the rest of the Indian Premier League 2025.
The decision comes after his recent exit from the Indian National Cricket Team, where he worked under Gautam Gambhir's leadership after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked Nayar over unsatisfactory Test results, especially in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.
Here are further details.
Confirmation
KKR's announcement confirms Nayar's departure from Indian team
Though the BCCI had not officially announced Nayar's dismissal, his new role with KKR clearly signals his exit from the Indian national setup.
Despite having four months left on his contract with the national squad, this new development indicates an early termination.
KKR welcomed Nayar back to their fold by sharing his photo on social media with a caption stating: "Welcome back home."
Dismissal
BCCI dismisses key support staff members after disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy
As mentioned, the BCCI sacked several members of the Indian cricket team's support staff after a disappointing 1-3 series defeat in Australia.
As per India Today, the axed personnel, apart from assistant coach Nayar, include fielding coach T. Dilip and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.
Meanwhile, the revamped support staff is expected to join the Indian team ahead of their crucial five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.
Twitter Post
KKR welcome Abhishek Nayar with nostalgic photo
Welcome back home, @abhisheknayar1 💜 pic.twitter.com/IwJQTnAWxa— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 19, 2025