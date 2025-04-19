What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Abhishek Nayar as their new assistant coach for the rest of the Indian Premier League 2025.

The decision comes after his recent exit from the Indian National Cricket Team, where he worked under Gautam Gambhir's leadership after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked Nayar over unsatisfactory Test results, especially in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Here are further details.