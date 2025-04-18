What's the story

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will see a top-of-the-table clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both teams sit atop the points table, with Delhi Capitals leading the pack and Gujarat Titans closely trailing in second.

This thrilling encounter is expected to be one of the highlights of the tournament.

Here is the match preview.