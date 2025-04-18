Dasun Shanaka replaces Glenn Phillips at GT: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement player for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
Shanaka comes in as a replacement for Glenn Phillips, who had to return home due to a groin injury.
Phillips was signed at a base price of ₹2 crore but didn't play a single match before his season-ending injury.
Here we decode Shanaka's stats.
Previous tenure
Shanaka returns to Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025
Shanaka is no stranger to the Titans, having made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2023.
However, during his previous stint with GT, he played just three matches, managing 26 runs.
Now, he returns to the team at a base price of ₹75 lakh.
The all-rounder has an impressive record of playing 102 T20Is for Sri Lanka and will be looking to make a significant impact this season.
Stats
Here are his T20 numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shanaka, the former SL skipper, has featured in 243 T20s as of now.
The batting all-rounder has racked up 4,449 runs at a strike rate of 142.45 (Average: 26.17). This includes 16 fifties besides three tons.
Shanka also owns 91 wickets with an economy rate of 8.84.
1,456 of his runs have come in T20Is for SL at 19.67 (50s: 5).
Details
Phillips sustained a groin injury
Meanwhile, Phillips got injured during the match between GT and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 6.
The incident happened when he attempted a throw to the wicketkeeper's end as Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy stole a quick single off Prasidh Krishna's bowling.
Immediately after making this throw, Phillips collapsed clutching his groin.
The Kiwi all-rounder, who was in the ground as a substitute player, subsequently had to leave the field.