What's the story

Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement player for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Shanaka comes in as a replacement for Glenn Phillips, who had to return home due to a groin injury.

Phillips was signed at a base price of ₹2 crore but didn't play a single match before his season-ending injury.

Here we decode Shanaka's stats.