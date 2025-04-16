Presenting bowlers with most wickets against PBKS in IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine recently added another feather to his cap.
The mystery spinner became the highest wicket-taker against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He reached the landmark before PBKS pulled off a stunning victory over KKR.
Nevertheless, Narine shone with his spell worth 3-0-14-2.
Have a look at the highest wicket-takers against PBKS in IPL history.
Sunil Narine: 36 wickets
As mentioned, Narine took two wickets against PBKS. With his second, he became the highest wicket-taker against PBKS in the IPL.
In 26 matches, the mystery spinner has snapped up 35 wickets at an average of 19.30 against the Kings. The tally includes an economy rate of 6.95.
The KKR spinner has taken a four-fer and a five-wicket haul against PBKS (BBI: 5/19).
An elusive fifer against PBKS
Narine is one of only four players with a fifer against PBKS in the IPL, the others being Munaf Patel, Lakshmipathy Balaji, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He owns the joint-best bowling figures (5/19) against this franchise, with Bhuvneshwar.
Umesh Yadav: 35 wickets
In Mullanpur, Narine went past Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who owns 35 wickets from 22 IPL games against PBKS.
He remains the only other player with 35-plus wickets against this opposition in the IPL.
Umesh, who was once a mainstay pacer for Team India, currently averages 17.88 against the Kings. His economy rate reads 7.63 (two four-wicket hauls).
Yuzvendra Chahal: 32 wickets
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke several records with four-wicket haul against KKR in Mullanpur.
He became the highest wicket-taker against KKR in the IPL.
It is worth noting that Chahal, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament overall, also has the third-most scalps against PBKS.
He owns 32 wickets from 21 IPL encounters at a remarkable average of 18.96 (one four-fer).