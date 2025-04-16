What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine recently added another feather to his cap.

The mystery spinner became the highest wicket-taker against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He reached the landmark before PBKS pulled off a stunning victory over KKR.

Nevertheless, Narine shone with his spell worth 3-0-14-2.

Have a look at the highest wicket-takers against PBKS in IPL history.