IPL 2025: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad shine against LSG
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 166/7 in the IPL 2025 encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The Super Kings were powered by impactful spells from spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad.
While Jadeja took two wickets, the Afghan spinner conceded just 13 runs in his four overs.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant played a captain's knock (63) for LSG.
Spells
LSG dented by CSK's spin
Asked to bat, LSG were down to 23/2 with early dismissals of Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.
However, Pant and Mitchell Marsh took LSG past 70. Jadeja broke the stand, dismissing the Aussie batter.
His other wicket came in the form of Ayush Badoni, who was stumped.
Besides, LSG batters had no answers to Ahmad's guile. Despite being wicketless, he conceded just 13 runs.
Information
Ahmad joins Sunil Narine
As per Cricbuzz, Ahmad conceded the joint-fewest runs in a four-over spell in IPL 2025. He shares the record with Kolkata Knight Riders's Sunil Narine. His feat came against CSK in Chennai.
Stats
Ahmad holds Purple Cap
Ahmed currently has the Purple Cap, with 12 wickets from seven games at an average of 14.25. His tally includes a four-wicket haul.
Overall, the Afghan spinner has raced to 36 wickets from 30 IPL games at an average of 23.05.
His compatriot Jadeja now has 164 wickets from 247 IPL encounters at an average of 30.50.