Hardik Pandya becomes 7th MI bowler with an IPL fifer
What's the story
Hardik Pandya claimed five wickets in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The Mumbai Indians skipper picked 5/36 from his 4 overs as LSG were restricted to 203/8 in 20 overs.
Pandya is now the 7th Mumbai Indians bowler with a fifer in the IPL. Here's more.
MI
Pandya joins these MI bowlers
As mentioned, Pandya became the 6th bowler to represent MI with an IPL fifer.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has joined the likes of Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah (twice), Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Alzarri Joseph, and Akash Madhwal.
Notably, Joseph is the only bowler in this list with six wickets in a match for MI.
Stats
Pandya races to 72 IPL wickets
Pandya has now become the sixth MI bowler with 60-plus wickets in the IPL.
He has claimed 61 scalps from 75 innings (109 matches) at 29.09 (ER: 9.30).
Overall in the IPL, he has 72 scalps at 30.90. Notably, this was his maiden IPL fifer.
Apart from 61 wickets for MI, the all-rounder picked 11 scalps for Gujarat Titans across two seasons.
Information
19 wickets for Pandya since his return to MI
Pandya was traded back by MI ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Before that, he captained GT for two seasons. Since his return to MI, he owns 19 wickets. Last season, Pandya claimed 11 scalps for MI at 35.18. He has 8 wickets this season.
Performance
A solid fifer against LSG for Pandya
Pandya introduced himself in the 9th over of the contest. He conceded only 4 runs and got the scalp of Nicholas Pooran with a slower short ball.
In the 11th over, Pandya sent Rishabh Pant back. He conceded 8 runs, including a six.
Thereafter, he returned to bowl the 18th over and dismissed half-centurion Aiden Markram.
In the 20th over, he picked two scalps.
Vs Miller
Pandya dismisses Miller for 7th time in T20s
The first three balls of the 20th over saw Pandya get smashed for 10 runs by LSG's David Miller, who hit a two, a six and a four.
However, the 4th ball saw Miller depart.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandya has now dismissed Miller 7 times in T20 cricket across 14 innings.
The batter owns 70 runs at 10 (SR: 129.62).
Records
Records made by Pandya with fifer versus LSG
As per Cricbuzz, Pandya has become the first-ever IPL captain to claim a 5-wicket haul.
Pandya now owns 30 wickets as captain in the IPL. He equalled the record of Anil Kumble. Only the late Shane Warne (57) owns more IPL wickets as a skipper.
Pandya also claimed his maiden T20 fifer.
Do you know?
2nd bowler with a fifer against LSG
Pandya joined Madhwal in becoming the 2nd bowler to take a fifer against LSG in the IPL. Madhwal picked 5/5 in the IPL 2023 season in Chennai.