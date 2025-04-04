What's the story

Hardik Pandya claimed five wickets in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Mumbai Indians skipper picked 5/36 from his 4 overs as LSG were restricted to 203/8 in 20 overs.

Pandya is now the 7th Mumbai Indians bowler with a fifer in the IPL. Here's more.