What's the story

After a poor show against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, KKR's Sunil Narine will be aiming to bounce back when his side takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday.

Match number 15 of IPL 2025 sees KKR host SRH at Eden Gardens.

Both sides have won one and lost twice this season.

Here we decode Narine's stats.