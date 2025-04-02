How has Sunil Narine fared versus SRH in IPL? Stats
What's the story
After a poor show against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, KKR's Sunil Narine will be aiming to bounce back when his side takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday.
Match number 15 of IPL 2025 sees KKR host SRH at Eden Gardens.
Both sides have won one and lost twice this season.
Here we decode Narine's stats.
Narine vs SRH
Narine has struggled against SRH
As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine owns a total of 14 wickets against the Sunrisers from 25 matches at an average worth 44.85. His economy rate is 6.54. His best bowling performance is 3/26.
With the bat, Narine has tallied 135 runs from 16 innings at a paltry 9.64.
His strike rate reads 150. He has hit 17 fours and 7 sixes (Highest score: 29).
Information
A look at Narine's overall IPL numbers
In 179 matches (112 innings), Narine owns 1,578 runs at 17.15 (SR: 165.68). In addition to a century, he has slammed 7 fifties. With the ball, Narine has claimed 181 wickets at 25.58 (ER: 6.74).
Do you know?
Narine averages 20.05 with the ball at Eden Gardens
Narine has a sound record at Eden Gardens. He owns 71 wickets from 60 matches at 20.05. His economy rate is 6.33. In addition to a fifer, he has three four-fers.