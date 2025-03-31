Presenting spinners with four-wicket hauls against CSK in IPL
What's the story
A splendid four-wicket haul from Wanindu Hasaranga helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2025 in Guwahati on Sunday.
Hasaranga bagged figures worth 4/35 as the Royals successfully defended 182/9. CSK were restricted CSK to 176/6.
As per Cricbuzz, he became only the third spinner with four-fer against the Super Kings in the IPL.
Here's the list.
#1
5/18 by Harbhajan Singh (MI), Mumbai WS, 2011
In 2011, Harbhajan Singh became the first-ever spinner with four wickets against CSK in the IPL.
He took 5/18 as MI won by just eight runs while defending 164. CSK, who cruising on 101/3 at one stage, could reach 156/9 in 20 overs.
To date, Harbhajan remains the only spinner to have taken a fifer against CSK in the IPL.
#2
4/29 by Brad Hogg (KKR), Kolkata, 2015
Four years later, wrist-spinner Brad Hogg shone for Kolkata Knight Riders against the Super Kings.
The former Aussie spinner took four wickets for just 29 runs, restricting the Super Kings to 165/9. The Knight Riders later completed the run-chase in the final over.
Although batters stole the limelight, it was Hogg's four-fer that put KKR in the driving seat.
#3
4/35 by Wanindu Hasaranga (RR), Guwahati, 2025
As per Cricbuzz, Hasaranga is the latest entrant on this elite list.
The Sri Lankan spinner, who has been making waves in T20 cricket, spun RR to victory with his 4/35.
Notably, Hasaranga also became just the second RR bowler with four-plus wickets in a match against CSK. He joined Sohail Tanvir (6/14 in Jaipur in 2008).