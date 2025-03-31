In 2011, Harbhajan Singh became the first-ever spinner with four wickets against CSK in the IPL.

He took 5/18 as MI won by just eight runs while defending 164. CSK, who cruising on 101/3 at one stage, could reach 156/9 in 20 overs.

To date, Harbhajan remains the only spinner to have taken a fifer against CSK in the IPL.