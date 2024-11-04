Summarize Simplifying... In short Anil Kumble, former Indian cricketer, voiced his concerns over India's recent batting performance against New Zealand, which led to a 3-0 series defeat.

He highlighted the team's struggle against spinners and the lack of improvement in their batting.

Kumble urged the team to acknowledge these issues, while other former players like Harbhajan Singh questioned the decision to play in such spin-friendly conditions.

India failed to chase down 147 versus NZ (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Anil Kumble expresses concern over India's batting performance

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:51 am Nov 04, 202409:51 am

What's the story Former head coach and legendary leg-spinner of the Indian Cricket Team, Anil Kumble, has voiced his concerns over the team's recent batting display. He stressed that it's time for the team to accept their failures with the bat. This comes as India gears up for the final stages of the World Test Championship. Kumble was especially upset with India's failure to chase a target of 147 in spin-friendly conditions in Mumbai against New Zealand. They lost the series 0-3.

Performance analysis

Kumble criticizes team's performance against New Zealand

Kumble was disappointed with the Indian batting unit's performance against New Zealand. The team couldn't chase a target of 147 in spin-friendly conditions in Mumbai, suffering a 3-0 series defeat on home soil. Rishabh Pant was the only one who managed a decent score of 64 runs, while senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled for runs despite playing at home under spin-friendly conditions.

Call for change

Kumble calls for acknowledgment of batting concerns

Kumble observed that the batting collapses witnessed in the New Zealand series have been frequent, with no major improvement in sight. He urged the team to step up and acknowledge their batting concerns. "This has consistently happened over the last three Test matches. Whenever the spinners come on, there hasn't been a noticeable improvement from one game to the next," Kumble said on JioCinema and Sports18.

Batting woes

Indian batters struggle against spinners

Indian batters have been under fire for their struggles against spinners. Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel ran riot in the series, not allowing the Indian batters to leave a mark. This was surprising considering India's past excellence against spin bowling. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also questioned the team's decision-making after the series loss and was disappointed with the decision to play these decisive Test matches in such spin-friendly conditions.