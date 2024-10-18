Bengaluru Test: Rishabh Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3
In a blow to the Indian cricket team, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will not enter the field on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Pant had hurt his knee while keeping on the second day's play. The Indian team management confirmed his absence just before play resumed October 18. "Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," read a statement from the board.
How Pant suffered the injury
Pant was forced to leave the field after suffering a knee injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test. The incident happened during the evening session when Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were at the crease for New Zealand. Pant couldn't collect a flatter delivery from Ravindra Jadeja cleanly, with the ball hitting his right knee and causing him visible discomfort.
Dhruv Jurel replaces Pant for remainder of play
Following Pant's injury, Dhruv Jurel was called upon to replace him behind the stumps. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test match regulations allow a substitute to act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires. This incident marked a setback for Pant who is playing in his third Test since returning from a serious car crash in December 2022, which had also affected his right knee.
Pant's performance in India's historic collapse
Before his injury, Pant had scored 20 runs, which was a major contribution to India's total of 46. He tried to steady the ship with his counter-attacking stroke but to no avail. The hosts was bowled out for just 46, their lowest-ever total in a home Test. This is also their third-lowest total in Test history.
Impact of Pant's injury
The impact of Pant's injury on India's plans for the ongoing Test series and upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is still unknown. The 27-year-old has been India's match-winner in Test cricket, having starred in several momentous wins.