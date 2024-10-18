Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishabh Pant, India's cricket wicketkeeper, had to leave the field due to a knee injury during the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand.

His replacement, Dhruv Jurel, stepped in as per ICC regulations.

Before his injury, Pant had scored 20 runs in India's historic low total of 46.

The impact of Pant's injury on future matches remains uncertain.

Pant had hurt his knee on Day 2 of the 1st Test

Bengaluru Test: Rishabh Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3

By Parth Dhall 11:08 am Oct 18, 202411:08 am

What's the story In a blow to the Indian cricket team, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will not enter the field on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Pant had hurt his knee while keeping on the second day's play. The Indian team management confirmed his absence just before play resumed October 18. "Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," read a statement from the board.

Injury details

How Pant suffered the injury

Pant was forced to leave the field after suffering a knee injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test. The incident happened during the evening session when Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were at the crease for New Zealand. Pant couldn't collect a flatter delivery from Ravindra Jadeja cleanly, with the ball hitting his right knee and causing him visible discomfort.

Replacement

Dhruv Jurel replaces Pant for remainder of play

Following Pant's injury, Dhruv Jurel was called upon to replace him behind the stumps. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test match regulations allow a substitute to act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires. This incident marked a setback for Pant who is playing in his third Test since returning from a serious car crash in December 2022, which had also affected his right knee.

Match update

Pant's performance in India's historic collapse

Before his injury, Pant had scored 20 runs, which was a major contribution to India's total of 46. He tried to steady the ship with his counter-attacking stroke but to no avail. The hosts was bowled out for just 46, their lowest-ever total in a home Test. This is also their third-lowest total in Test history.

Information

Impact of Pant's injury

The impact of Pant's injury on India's plans for the ongoing Test series and upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is still unknown. The 27-year-old has been India's match-winner in Test cricket, having starred in several momentous wins.