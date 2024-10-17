Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa's women's cricket team triumphed over Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final, thanks to an unbeaten 74 from Anneke Bosch and a solid 42 from captain Laura Wolvaardt.

This victory not only ended Australia's unbeaten streak in the tournament but also secured South Africa's spot in the final for the second time in a row.

This victory not only ended Australia's unbeaten streak in the tournament but also secured South Africa's spot in the final for the second time in a row.

The final, which will be the first without Australia or England, will see the winner of the semi-final between New Zealand and West Indies.

South Africa won by 8 wickets (Image Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa stun Australia in Women's T20 World Cup semi-final

By Rajdeep Saha 11:05 pm Oct 17, 202411:05 pm

What's the story In a stunning performance, South Africa have knocked out Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup first semi-final on Thursday. The match, which took place in Dubai, ended with a phenomenal eight-wicket victory for South Africa. The unexpected result denied Australia their eighth final appearance and saw the Proteas chase down their target of 135 with 16 balls to spare. Here's more.

Match highlights

Bosch and Wolvaardt's partnership leads Proteas to victory

The win was majorly set up by an unbeaten 74 from Anneke Bosch and a handy 42 from captain Laura Wolvaardt. Their second-wicket partnership of 96 left Australia reeling. This successful run-chase came after South Africa's bowlers restricted Australia to 134/5 in a curiously underwhelming innings.

Game analysis

Australia's struggle and South Africa's confident chase

Australia's innings was marred by early dismissals of Grace Harris and Georgia Wareham, while opener Beth Mooney scored 44 from 42 balls. The side struggled in the middle overs with a slow run-rate. Meanwhile, South Africa started their chase on a confident note with a powerplay of 43/1, easily surpassing Australia's 35/2 at the same stage.

Player spotlight

Bosch's 5th WT20I fifty secures South Africa's place in final

Bosch, whose previous highest score in the tournament was 25, smashed eight fours and a six in her match-winning effort. She faced 48 balls. This was her fifth fifty in WT20Is. In five matches versus AUS-W, she owns 121 runs at 30.25. As per ESPNcricinfo, she owns 344 runs from 19 matches (14 innings) at 31.27 in Asia (50s: 2). The win ensured South Africa's berth in their second consecutive final after the 2023 edition on home soil.

Tournament update

South Africa's victory ends Australia's unbeaten streak

The second semi-final will be played between New Zealand and West Indies in Sharjah on Friday. This means Sunday's final will be the first in either white-ball format without Australia or England involved. Before this match, Australia had been unbeaten in the T20 World Cup, not just in the group stage of this edition but since it clinched the title in 2020.

Records

SA Women post these records with sensational win

As per Cricbuzz, SA Women have posted their highest successfull chase in the Women's T20 World Cup. Before this, their previous best chase was 124 runs versus England Women in 2020, Perth. Wolvaardt and Bosch's 96-run stand is the 4th-highest versus AUS-W in Women's T20 World Cup history. Bosch now owns the 3rd-highest individual score for SA-W in T20 World Cups after Lizelle Lee (101) and Dane van Niekerk (90*).

Do you know?

Australia Women's streak of 15 consecutive wins end

Australia Women's streak of 15 consecutive wins in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup has been broken. Meanwhile, Australia's last defeat in Women's T20Is came against South Africa - in Canberra in January. The Aussie Women won 11 straight matches thereafter.