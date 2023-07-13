Heather Knight registers her 25th WODI half-century: Key stats

Sports

Heather Knight registers her 25th WODI half-century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 13, 2023 | 01:13 am 2 min read

England women's cricket team skipper Heather Knight slammed an unbeaten 75-run knock (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England women's cricket team skipper Heather Knight slammed an unbeaten 75-run knock to help her side beat Australia in the first ODI at the County Ground in Bristol. Australia Women rode on Beth Mooney's 81* to post 263/8 in 50 overs. In response, England Women got the job done (267/8) in 48.1 overs. Knight stood out to take England home.

Knight ensures England Women's victory

England lost Sophia Dunkley early on (29/1) before Tammy Beaumont and Alice Capsey added 74 runs for the second wicket. Knight came in when England were 103/2 and she made sure to remain at the crease as her side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Her unbeaten 32-run stand for the ninth wicket alongside Kate Cross (19*) helped England claim an important win.

Massive numbers for Knight

Knight, who held England's innings from one end, smashed six fours and a six. Knight struck at 87.21, having faced 86 balls. She has now raced to 3,664 WODI runs at an average of 37.01. Besides her 25 fifties, Knight also owns two tons. She has gone past 350 fours (351). In 28 WODIs against AUSW, Knight has amassed 797 runs at 31.88.

Garnder claims a three-fer for AUSW

Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/42 from her 10 overs. In 53 WODI matches, she has claimed 61 scalps at 23.83.

Share this timeline