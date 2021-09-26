India Women beat Australia Women in third ODI: Records broken

India Women won the third ODI against Australia Women

The Indian women's cricket team beat Australia in the third and final ODI at the Harrup Park in Mackay. Australia batted first and managed 264/9 in 50 overs. Team India won by two wickets with three balls to spare. Since this is a multi-format series, the points at the end of this game is Australia (4) and India (2). Here's more.

AUSW

Australia Women recover to post 264/9

Australia Women openers Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy added 41 runs for the first wicket. After Haynes' dismissal, skipper Meg Lanning (0) followed suit. Soon, Healy too departed for 35 runs. AUSW were reduced to 87/4 at one stage before Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner struck crucial fifties. The impressive Tahila McGrath (47) chipped in to help her side post 264/9.

INDW

India Women get past the line

India Women saw Shafali Verma do well at the top (56). After sharing a 59-run stand alongside Smriti Mandhana, the young Shafali stitched 101 runs with Yastika Bhatia (64). India were 160/1 before being reduced to 192/5 and 208/6. Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana contributed towards the death to help the side. Australian bowlers bowled 34 extras and that helped the visitors big time.

Batting

Notable feats for the Aussie batters

Playing her 88th ODI, Lanning managed a four-ball duck. Notably, she registered her sixth duck in ODI cricket. Mooney, who slammed a match-winning century in the second ODI, hammered a 64-ball 52. The middle-order batter has raced to 1,347 runs at 43.45. She slammed her ninth fifty in ODIs. Gardner (67) registered her fourth fifty. She also went past 500 ODI runs (528).

India

Feats scripted by the Indian batters

Playing her sixth ODI, Shafali slammed her maiden half-century. She has 164 runs in ODI cricket at 27.33. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Bhatia slammed her maiden half-century as well. In three ODIs, she has 102 runs. Deepti, who scored 31, has surpassed the 1,600-run mark (1,604). She is now the eighth Indian to achieve this mark.

Bowling

A look at the notable bowling records

India's Pooja Vastrakar (3/46) registered her best bowling figures in ODIs. Jhulan Goswami (3/37) was terrific and bowled two maiden overs as well. She now has 240 ODI wickets at 21.59. She now has 30 wickets against Australia. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Annabel Sutherland claimed her maiden three-wicket haul (3/30).

Do you know?

India end Australia's winning streak

The Indian women's cricket team ended Australia's 26-game winning streak in ODI cricket. Notably, Australia's winning streak started in 2018 against India. This was also India's highest-ever chase in ODI cricket.