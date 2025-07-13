2nd T20I, Bangladesh tame Sri Lanka by 83 runs: Stats

Bangladesh have hammered Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I by a margin of 83 runs and level the three-match series 1-1. The match played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, saw the visitors score 177/7 in 20 overs. Litton Das scored a superb 76 runs from 50 balls. In response, Rishad Hossain's 3/18 helped Bangladesh bowl SL out for 94 in 15.2 overs.

BAN A look at Bangladesh's innings Bangladesh were reduced to 7/2 inside two overs. Thereafter, Das and Towhid Hridoy (31) shared a valuable 69-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Bangladesh were 78/4 at one stage before Das and Shamim Hossain (48) put on 77 runs for the 5th wicket. Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Das (155/5). Hossain's blitz helped Bangladesh surpass 170. Binura Fernando managed 3/31 for the Lankans.

Das Litton Das smashes his maiden T20I half-century versus SL Das' 76 from 50 balls had 1 four and five sixes. He struck at 152. Playing his 103rd T20I, Das owns 2,243 runs at 22.88. This was his 12th fifty. He has now raced to 70 sixes in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus the Lankans, Das owns 220 runs from 9 matches at 24.44. This was his maiden fifty versus Sri Lanka.

Information Das is closing in on 5,500 T20 runs Das has raced to 5,474 runs in T20s at 24.43. This was his 31st fifty as he also owns a ton from 240 matches (234 innings). He owns 172 sixes in T20s.

Duo Key stats of Hridoy and Shamim Hossain Hridoy scored a valuable 25-ball 31. He hit two fours and a six. In 132 T20s (123 innings), he has scored 3,103 runs at 29.55. Notably, 837 of his T20 runs have come for Bangladesh in T20Is at 26.15. Shamim Hossain's 48 was laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes. In 30 T20I matches, he owns 420 runs at 21.

Information Career-best figures for Fernando Fernando was Sri Lanka's best bowler (3/31). In 22 T20Is, he owns 22 scalps at 29.22. This was his best performance with the ball for his side. Meanwhile, he has 140 wickets from 115 T20 matches at 20.16.

Mendis Kusal Mendis becomes second SL batter with 2,000 T20I runs Kusal Mendis became just the second Sri Lankan batter to complete 2,000 runs in T20 internationals. He reached this landmark with his seventh run. Mendis was dismissed for 8 runs early on in Lanka's innings. He now has 2,001 runs in T20Is from 80 matches at 25.98. Notably, Kusal Perera is the only other SL batter with 2,000-plus T20I runs besides Mendis.

Information Nissanka scores 32 runs for SL Pathum Nissanka was SL's top run-scorer. He managed 32 runs from 29 balls (4s: 2, 6s: 1). In 131 T20s, he has 3,452 runs at 28.29. Meanwhile, 1,808 of his T2O runs have come for SL in T20Is at 30.13.