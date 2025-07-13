Jofra Archer packs Yashasvi Jaiswal early twice in Lord's Test

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal across both innings in the 3rd Test match at Lord's. Archer, who made a long-awaited return to Test cricket, picked Jaiswal in his 1st over in the 2nd innings. And now in the 4th innings, Jaiswal perished the first ball he faced from Archer in the 2nd over of India's run-chase. Here's more.

Dismissals Archer gets Jaiswal twice In the 2nd innings, Jaiswal was started strongly and hit Chris Woakes for three fours. However, he perished off the 3rd ball bowled by Archer. A seam-up delivery on and around off stump saw Jaiswal be on the back foot and looking to work the ball. He ended up getting an edge. A pull shot attempt (4th innings) saw Jaiswal hold out.

Information Jaiswal scores 13 and 0 in Lord's Test Jaiswal failed in the 3rd Test at Lord's, scoring 13 and 0. Notably, Archer has bowled 4 balls to Jaiswal and has got him twice in Test cricket.