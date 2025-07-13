Jofra Archer packs Yashasvi Jaiswal early twice in Lord's Test
What's the story
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal across both innings in the 3rd Test match at Lord's. Archer, who made a long-awaited return to Test cricket, picked Jaiswal in his 1st over in the 2nd innings. And now in the 4th innings, Jaiswal perished the first ball he faced from Archer in the 2nd over of India's run-chase. Here's more.
Dismissals
Archer gets Jaiswal twice
In the 2nd innings, Jaiswal was started strongly and hit Chris Woakes for three fours. However, he perished off the 3rd ball bowled by Archer. A seam-up delivery on and around off stump saw Jaiswal be on the back foot and looking to work the ball. He ended up getting an edge. A pull shot attempt (4th innings) saw Jaiswal hold out.
Information
Jaiswal scores 13 and 0 in Lord's Test
Jaiswal failed in the 3rd Test at Lord's, scoring 13 and 0. Notably, Archer has bowled 4 balls to Jaiswal and has got him twice in Test cricket.
Do you know?
India lose Jaiswal early in 193-run chase
With both teams scoring 387 runs each in their respective 1st innings, England were bowled out for 192 in their 2nd innings. They had resumed Day 4 on 2/0. Washington Sundar was the game changer for India with a four-fer. In response, India lost Jaiswal.