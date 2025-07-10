Lord's Test: Nitish Reddy removes England's openers in one over
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy gave an exhibition of seam-bowling on Day 1 of the ongoing 3rd Test against England at Lord's. He produced two quick breakthroughs after England captain Ben Stokes elected to bat. England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley negotiated the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep in the first hour. However, Reddy came in as a surprise.
Over
Reddy gives India much-needed breakthrough
Despite enduring a sturdy hour of swing bowling, England were 39/0 after 13 overs. The first drinks break followed the same. Shubman Gill straightaway threw the ball to Reddy thereafter. Duckett saw the opportunity and hit him for a boundary on the second ball. However, the latter bounced back by dismissing Duckett (23) on the very next delivery. The English opener was caught behind.
Information
Reddy removes Crawley on final ball
Reddy, brimmed with confidence, was on the money after dismissing Duckett. Ollie Pope managed a single against him on the fifth ball. As a result, Reddy finished off with an incredible length ball that removed Crawley (18).
Information
Reddy attains this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Reddy became the second Indian pacer to strike twice in their first over of a men's Test since the start of 2002. He joined Irfan Pathan, who took a historic hat-trick against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006.