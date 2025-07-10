Lord's Test: Nitish Reddy removes England's openers in one over

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy gave an exhibition of seam-bowling on Day 1 of the ongoing 3rd Test against England at Lord's. He produced two quick breakthroughs after England captain Ben Stokes elected to bat. England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley negotiated the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep in the first hour. However, Reddy came in as a surprise.

Over Reddy gives India much-needed breakthrough Despite enduring a sturdy hour of swing bowling, England were 39/0 after 13 overs. The first drinks break followed the same. Shubman Gill straightaway threw the ball to Reddy thereafter. Duckett saw the opportunity and hit him for a boundary on the second ball. However, the latter bounced back by dismissing Duckett (23) on the very next delivery. The English opener was caught behind.

Information Reddy removes Crawley on final ball Reddy, brimmed with confidence, was on the money after dismissing Duckett. Ollie Pope managed a single against him on the fifth ball. As a result, Reddy finished off with an incredible length ball that removed Crawley (18).