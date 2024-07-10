Lord's Test: High-flying England decimate West Indies on Day 1
England have gained a massive advantage over West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test match at Lord's on Wednesday. The Three Lions invited the Windies to bat first and bowled them out for 121 in 41.4 overs. Debutant Gus Atkinson claimed 7/45 from 12 overs. In response, the hosts have taken a 66-run lead, having scored 189/3 at stumps.
Atkinson begins his Test journey with a wicket-maiden
Atkinson began his Test journey in style with a wicket-maiden. He gave England their first breakthrough by dismissing West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. He claimed a wicket off his second ball with full-length delivery outside off. The right-arm seamer didn't concede a run in his first three overs, dismissing Kirk McKenzie in his third. The latter was caught behind the stumps.
Superb spell after a solid start
In the 35th over of the Windies innings, Atkinson broke a 44-run stand between Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge. Atkinson dismissed Athanaze by drawing him to poke at a length ball. He dismissed Jason Holder off the very next delivery. Atkinson completed his fifer by dismissing Joshua da Silva (0) in the same over. Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph were his next victims.
Atkinson concedes 42 runs in boundaries
Atkinson bowled 12 overs which included five maidens. His economy rate was 3.80. Notably, the Surrey pacer was smoked for nine fours and a six on debut. The 45 runs conceded by Atkinson consisted of 42 runs in boundaries alone.
3rd-best figures on debut for England
As per Cricbuzz, Atkinson now owns the 3rd-best bowling figures on debut for England. John Ferris (7/37 vs SA, Cape Town, 1892) and Dominic Cork (7/43 vs WI, Lord's, 1995) are ahead of Atkinson. Meanwhile, the likes of John Lever ( 7/46 vs IND, Delhi, 1976) and Alec Bedser (7/49 vs IND, Lord's, 1946) also claimed seven-wicket hauls on debut for England.
Anderson claims a wicket in what is his final Test
James Anderson picked up one wicket in the first innings of his farewell Test. Anderson claimecd the wicket of Jayden Seales to fold the Windies innings. Anderson claimed 1/26 from 10.4 overs. He bowled three maidens. Skipper Ben Stokes raced to 199 Test wickets. He bowled eight overs on the trot and conceded 14 runs. Chris Woakes claimed 1/29 from 11 overs.
What about the Windies batters?
Mikyle Louis was the top scorer for West Indies with 27 runs. He hit four fours and a six. Athanaze managed a 56-ball 23. Hodge scored 24 from 48 balls. Their partnership was key for Windies. Alzarri Joseph's 17 in the end helped WI.
Crawley and Pope floor the Windies
Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope were massive for England. After the dismissal of Ben Duckett (3), Pope joined Crawley when England were 29/1. Thereafter, the two added a 94-run stand. Pope was dismissed for 57 from 74 balls. He hit his 12th fifty and surpassed 2,500 Test runs. Jason Holder trapped him LBW. Crawley hit a superb 76-run knock before Seales dismissed him.
Seales dismisses Crawley for the 4th time in Tests
Seales has dismissed Crawley for the fourth time in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, across seven innings, Crawley has 82 runs at 20.50 against Seales. Crawley has faced 112 balls, striking at 73.21.
Root and Brook remain unbeaten; Seales claims two wickets
Joe Root (15*) and Harry Brook (unbeaten on 25) saw the day out for England. Both players would be aiming to start well on Thursday in the morning session. Seales was the pick of the WI bowlers, claiming 2/29.