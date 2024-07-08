In brief Simplifying... In brief Marizanne Kapp, playing her 105th WT20I, has become the first South African player to join the elite list of all-rounders with 1,500 runs and 80 wickets in WT20I.

She joins the ranks of Nida Dar, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, and Natalie Sciver-Brunt.

Her impressive stats include 1,508 runs at 21.23 and 81 wickets at an economy of 5.62.

Kapp also owns 80-plus WT20I wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Marizanne Kapp races past 1,500 WT20I runs: Decoding her stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:01 am Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Marizanne Kapp has become the fifth South African batter to complete 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is. She reached the milestone with her 12th run in the second WT20I against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Kapp, who also bowls right-arm pace, is now among the seven all-rounders with the WT20I double of 1,500 runs and 80 wickets. Here's more.

Kapp completes 1,500 runs in a no-result contest

Kapp scored a 14-ball 20 versus India Women as her side managed 177/6 in 20 overs. India couldn't bat thereafter as rain played spoilsport. Playing her 105th WT20I, Kapp owns 1,508 runs at 21.23. She has five fifties (SR: 103-plus). Lizelle Lee (1,896), Dane van Niekerk (1,877), Mignon du Preez (1,805), and Laura Wolvaardt (1,664) are the other SA players in the 1,500-run club.

Decoding her WT20I numbers

579 of Kapp's WT20I runs have come across 47 home games at 19.30. She has three half-centuries in this regard. In 27 neutral matches, she boasts 419 runs at 22.05. With this knock, she has raced past 500 runs across 31 away games as she averages over 23. The tally includes two half-centuries.

Kapp joins this elite list

With the ball, Kapp has claimed 81 wickets at a stellar economy of 5.62. The tally includes a four-wicket haul. As mentioned, she has become the first SA player and seventh all-rounder overall to complete the WT20I double of 1,500 runs and 80 wickets. She has joined Nida Dar, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, and Natalie Sciver-Brunt on this elite list.