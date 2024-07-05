In brief Simplifying... In brief The India Women's cricket team is set to face South Africa Women in a T20I series, with India leading the head-to-head record 14-9.

Jemimah Rodrigues is also on the brink of becoming the fourth Indian woman to score 2,000 runs in Women's T20Is.

India Women versus South Africa Women, T20I series: Statistical preview

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team is set to host South Africa in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 5. SA are yet to register a win on this tour as they suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI leg before losing the one-off Test. Meanwhile, Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host all three games. Here we look at the statistical preview.

Here's the head-to-head record

The T20I head-to-head record between these two sides is 14-9 in India's favor. Meanwhile, the Women in Blue have five wins and just three defeats in this format against SA at home. In terms of bilateral T20I series, India have emerged winners thrice while SA's only series win came in their 2020-21 tour of the sub-continent (2-1).

India's squad

India's squad for South Africa T20Is: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Shabnam Md Shakil, Uma Chetry.

South Africa's squad

South Africa's squad for India T20Is: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.

A look at India's key performers

Smriti Mandhana has hammered 655 T20I runs since the start of 2023 at 28.47. The designated finisher of the side, Richa Ghosh has scored 333 runs in this period while striking at 134.27. Deepti Sharma's economy rate in this format is just 5.6 since January 2023 (31 wickets). Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar own 20 and 19 scalps in this period.

Here are South Africa's key performers

With 833 runs at 49, Laura Wolvaardt is the fourth-highest run-getter in Women's T20Is since 2023. Tazmin Brits trails her with 618 runs at 34.33. Nonkululeko Mlaba has returned with 20 T20I wickets since 2023 as she has been conceding runs at just 6.07 in this period. Masabata Klaas and Marizanne Kapp have 16 and 15 wickets, respectively, in this regard.

A look at the approaching milestones

Jemimah Rodrigues requires just 56 runs to become the fourth Indian to accomplish 2,000 runs in Women's T20Is. Marizanne Kapp (1,431) can complete 1,500 runs in the format. She would be the fifth South African to get this feat. Sune Luus needs a solitary scalp to complete 50 WT20I wickets. Her teammate Ayabonga Khaka also needs just one scalp to attain this feat.