Women's Test: SA's Laura Wolvaardt slams century versus India
South African Women's cricket team captain Laura Wolvaardt has brought up her maiden century in Women's Tests. She touched the three-figure mark on the fourth and final day of the one-off Women's Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was indeed a captain's knock from Wolvaardt as SA are following on. Here are her stats.
A brilliant hand from Wolvaardt
As SA were folded for 266 while responding to India's first innings score of 603/6d, they were asked to follow on. Wolvaardt, who made 20 in SA's first innings, batted with a cautious approach in the third innings. After losing Anneke Bosch early, she added 190 runs with fellow centurion Sune Luus (109). Meanwhile, Wolvaardt completed her maiden Test ton on Day 4 morning.
A look at Wolvaardt's stats
This was also Wolvaardt's maiden 50-plus score in Tests as she has raced past 170 runs across three games at an average of 33-plus. Her highest score in the format before this game was 16. Meanwhile, she became the second SA player after Mignon du Preez (102 versus India, 2014) to score a Women's Test ton as captain.
How has the game proceeded?
Batting first, India recorded the highest team total in Women's Tests (603/6). Centurions Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana (149) recorded the second-highest partnership in Women's Tests (292 runs). The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur (69), Jemimah Rodrigues (55), and Richa Ghosh (86) also scored fifties. Sneh Rana's 8/77 meant SA managed 266 in their first innings. Following on, they have breached the 250-run mark.