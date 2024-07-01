In brief Simplifying... In brief In the Women's Test cricket, South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt scored her first Test century against India, becoming the second South African woman to achieve this feat as captain.

Despite being asked to follow on after scoring 266 in response to India's 60d, Wolvaardt's cautious approach and 190-run partnership with Sune Luus helped South Africa surpass the 250-run mark.

This was her maiden 50-plus score in WTests (Source: X/@ProteasWomenCSA)

Women's Test: SA's Laura Wolvaardt slams century versus India

What's the story South African Women's cricket team captain Laura Wolvaardt has brought up her maiden century in Women's Tests. She touched the three-figure mark on the fourth and final day of the one-off Women's Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was indeed a captain's knock from Wolvaardt as SA are following on. Here are her stats.

A brilliant hand from Wolvaardt

As SA were folded for 266 while responding to India's first innings score of 603/6d, they were asked to follow on. Wolvaardt, who made 20 in SA's first innings, batted with a cautious approach in the third innings. After losing Anneke Bosch early, she added 190 runs with fellow centurion Sune Luus (109). Meanwhile, Wolvaardt completed her maiden Test ton on Day 4 morning.

A look at Wolvaardt's stats

This was also Wolvaardt's maiden 50-plus score in Tests as she has raced past 170 runs across three games at an average of 33-plus. Her highest score in the format before this game was 16. Meanwhile, she became the second SA player after Mignon du Preez (102 versus India, 2014) to score a Women's Test ton as captain.

How has the game proceeded?

Batting first, India recorded the highest team total in Women's Tests (603/6). Centurions Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana (149) recorded the second-highest partnership in Women's Tests (292 runs). The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur (69), Jemimah Rodrigues (55), and Richa Ghosh (86) also scored fifties. Sneh Rana's 8/77 meant SA managed 266 in their first innings. Following on, they have breached the 250-run mark.