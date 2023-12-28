Jemimah Rodrigues registers her fifth WODI fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha

Playing her 25th ODI, Rodrigues has raced past 600 runs (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian women's cricket team batter Jemimah Rodrigues hit a sparkling 82-run knock versus Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rodrigues shared a couple of pivotal stands, helping India recover from a position of bother. Alongside Pooja Vastrakar, the senior Indian cricketer helped India get to 282/8 in 50 overs. Rodrigues was India's top scorer. Here we decode her stats.

A defining knock from the blade of Rodrigues

Rodrigues entered the field when India were 57/3. She was part of a 38-run stand alongside Yastika Bhatia. She then shared 39 runs alongside Deepti Sharma, 45 alongside Amoljot Kaur, and a defining 68-run stand with Vastrakar. Rodrigues showed a lot of character and held the fort for her side. Vastrakar played a crucial role in allowing Rodrigues to set her tempo.

A maiden fifty against Aussie Women

Rodrigues smashed seven fours in her knock of 82. She struck at 106.49. Playing her 25th ODI, Rodrigues has raced past 600 runs. She owns 605 runs at 26.30. She slammed her fifth fifty in the format for INDW. In three matches versus AUSW, Rodrigues registered her maiden fifty. She averages 41.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Rodrigues's highest score on home soil.

Rodrigues gets dismissed by Gardner

Rodrigues was dismissed in the 47th over by Ashleigh Gardner, who claimed a brace. Rodrigues stepped out looking to loft a flat delivery but mistimed the same straight to the fielder at long-off.