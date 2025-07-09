ICICI Prudential AMC files papers with SEBI for ₹10,000cr IPO

ICICI Prudential AMC has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) . According to Bloomberg, the IPO could raise as much as ₹10,000 crore, potentially making it the second-largest public issue of 2025. To note, the public issue will be a complete offer for sale of up to 17.7 million shares.

Stake sale PCHL will be sole selling shareholder in IPO The only selling shareholder in this IPO is Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited (PCHL), a subsidiary of UK-based insurance giant Prudential Plc. The move comes after Prudential's previous announcement in February about its plans to list the Indian joint venture on domestic exchanges.

Market standing IPO likely to value the firm at $12B The offering is likely to value ICICI Prudential AMC at roughly $12 billion. The largest IPO so far this year was of HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, which listed just last week—highlighting a renewed investor interest and a buoyant primary market. As of March 31, 2025, ICICI Prudential AMC managed assets worth ₹8.79 lakh crore in terms of quarterly average AUM (QAAUM), and served a customer base of 14.6 million investors.