Mistral is negotiating with French lenders

French AI start-up Mistral is in talks to raise $1B

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:19 pm Jul 09, 202501:19 pm

What's the story

French artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Mistral is in talks to raise up to $1 billion in equity. The funding round could involve several investors, including Abu Dhabi's MGX fund, as per Bloomberg. In addition to equity financing, Mistral is also said to be negotiating with French lenders such as Bpifrance SACA for hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.