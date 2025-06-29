Reddit turns 20—How it's using AI for content discovery, protection

Reddit , the online platform known for its diverse range of user-generated content and discussions, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. As part of this milestone celebration, the company is looking to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. The first major step in this direction is the launch of "Reddit Answers," an AI tool that provides summaries and links back to original content on Reddit itself.

User experience How 'Reddit Answers' differs from other AI search tools Unlike other AI search tools, Reddit Answers provides an AI-generated summary to a query and links back to the original content. This way, users can either get a quick overview or delve deeper into the topic at hand. "If you just want the short summary, it's there," Chris Slowe, Reddit's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), told The Verge. "If you want to delve deeper, it's an easier way to get into it," he added.

User trust Keeping AI out of discussions Reddit is also taking steps to ensure that its platform remains a space for real human responses, not AI-generated content. Slowe emphasized the importance of this aspect, saying, "trust is an essential component of the way Reddit works." The company is using AI and large language models (LLMs) to help with moderation and user safety on its platform.

Data monetization Striking deals to monetize data Reddit is also looking to monetize its data, which is highly sought after by AI companies. The platform has already struck deals with Google and OpenAI. However, it is also wary of the potential misuse of its data, as evidenced by its recent lawsuit against Anthropic. "At the end of the day, we aren't a charity," Slowe said.