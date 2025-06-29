Watch: Humanoid robots play football match in China

A group of humanoid robots took to the field yesterday for a football match in Beijing. The event was less about the speed of play and more about showcasing the robots' agility, balance, as well as AI-powered decision-making. The match ended in a 5-3 victory for one team after two 10-minute halves.

AI prowess Robots controlled by built-in algorithms The humanoid robots, which wore black and purple jerseys with their individual player numbers, were controlled by built-in algorithms instead of coaches on the sidelines. They celebrated after each goal, despite some being poorly defended by the goalies. The match was a demonstration of how far machine autonomy has come, especially in China where institutions like Tsinghua University and Beijing Information Science and Technology University participated.

Market growth China's robotics market accounts for 40% of global total China's $47 billion robotics market now accounts for 40% of the global total. It is expected to grow at a rate of 23% annually, reaching a value of $108 billion by 2028, according to a recent Morgan Stanley report. The analysts noted that "China is not only the largest market but also is arguably the world's innovation hub, propelling cost efficiencies and next-gen robotics development."

Tech advancements Robots showed advanced visual recognition and positioning Despite their clumsiness, the robot football players in Beijing showcased advanced visual recognition and positioning capabilities with the help of cameras and sensors. They could identify the ball from as far as 60 feet away with 90% accuracy. The robots were also able to recognize the pitch, goal, field lines, opponents and make playing decisions based on these inputs.

Decision-making They made real-time decisions The robots employed advanced AI techniques such as deep reinforcement learning to make real-time decisions such as passing, dribbling, and shooting. They could even predict when and where a teammate would move on the field. This highlights Beijing's ambition to deploy more humanoid robots in real-world applications and use these events as testing grounds for evaluating the machine stability, efficiency, and safety aspects in human proximity.