What's the story

In a major breakthrough in robotics, the University of Science and Technology of China has developed an octopus-inspired robotic arm, called SpiRobs.

Led by Nikolaos Freris, the project marks a new generation of soft robots.

The design marries the dexterity of a human hand with the grace of animal appendages, mimicking the logarithmic spiral shapes of elephant trunks and octopus tentacles.