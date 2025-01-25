This 3D-printed robot arm can lift 260 times its weight
What's the story
In a major breakthrough in robotics, the University of Science and Technology of China has developed an octopus-inspired robotic arm, called SpiRobs.
Led by Nikolaos Freris, the project marks a new generation of soft robots.
The design marries the dexterity of a human hand with the grace of animal appendages, mimicking the logarithmic spiral shapes of elephant trunks and octopus tentacles.
Performance
SpiRobs showcases complex maneuvers and high success rate
SpiRobs can perform complex maneuvers like reeling, extending, winding, and grasping with a remarkable 95% success rate.
The design flaunts a sophisticated system of two or three cables that actuate the arm. This enables it to adjust its grip with a 15-degree conical angle and handle objects of different diameters.
Most impressively, SpiRobs can support loads up to 260 times its weight.
Versatility
Demonstrating versatility in task execution
In a demonstration video, SpiRobs demonstrated its capability to perform a range of tasks with utmost precision and delicacy.
It was able to grasp fragile items like eggs and strawberries, catch speeding tennis balls, and even precisely punch ping-pong balls.
The robot has also proven its adaptability by maneuvering around obstacles and operating in confined spaces.
In one test, it navigated around strategically placed rocks to retrieve objects successfully.
Aerial capabilities
Aerial applications and potential industry impact
The researchers have also paired the SpiRobs arm with drones, taking its utility to the air.
In a field test, a drone-equipped version of the robotic arm was able to lift and transport a water bucket.
This hints at future uses where multiple robotic arms could work in tandem to lift heavier items, possibly revolutionizing tasks across different industries.
Fabrication process
SpiRobs's fabrication and potential applications
SpiRobs is made using 3D printing, employing inexpensive materials like polyurethane, resin, and paper.
This not only highlights the commercial viability of the robot but also enables scalability with prototypes measuring from a few centimeters to several meters.
The SpiRobs robotic arm can gently grab an ant with a tip just 0.14mm in diameter without harming it, hinting at applications ranging from delicate lab work to heavy industrial tasks.