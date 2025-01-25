What's the story

Scientists from the University of Pennsylvania have developed an innovative cancer treatment using small extracellular vesicles (sEVs).

These tiny capsules, as reported in Science Advances, target a specific receptor on tumor cells known as DR5 (death receptor 5).

This receptor plays a key role in cancer treatment. It's activation can trigger apoptosis, leading to the self-destruction of cancerous cells.

This new approach has shown significant effectiveness against various types of cancer in preclinical studies.