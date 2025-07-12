Australia call up Jake Fraser-McGurk, Xavier Bartlett for WI T20Is
What's the story
Australia have called up explosive top-order batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk and pacer Xavier Bartlett for the five-match T20I series on their ongoing Caribbean tour. The duo will replace pacers Josh Hazlewood and Spencer Johnson in the squad. Hazlewood is returning home after playing four consecutive Tests, while Johnson has been out since the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a back injury.
Player profile
A look at the careers of Fraser-McGurk, Bartlett
Fraser-McGurk made a name for himself in the 2024 Indian Premier League season, earning a spot in Australia's national T20I setup last September. He has played seven T20Is so far, managing 113 runs at 16.14 (HS: 50). The right-hander has also featured in seven ODIs but is yet to score a fifty. Bartlett, on the other hand, has been impressive with his outswing and control, taking 22 wickets in nine internationals so far.
Recent form
Bartlett, Fraser-McGurk eye consistent run in national colors
Bartlett and Fraser-McGurk recently played for San Francisco in the Major League Cricket tournament in the US. They will see this upcoming series against West Indies as their chance to return consistently to national colors, having not played international cricket since last November. Hazlewood, who has missed Tests through injury in three of the past four home summers, will prepare for next month's white-ball series against South Africa.
Information
Here is Australia's squad for WI T20Is
Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.