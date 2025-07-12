Australia call up Jake Fraser-McGurk, Xavier Bartlett for WI T20Is

Player profile

A look at the careers of Fraser-McGurk, Bartlett

Fraser-McGurk made a name for himself in the 2024 Indian Premier League season, earning a spot in Australia's national T20I setup last September. He has played seven T20Is so far, managing 113 runs at 16.14 (HS: 50). The right-hander has also featured in seven ODIs but is yet to score a fifty. Bartlett, on the other hand, has been impressive with his outswing and control, taking 22 wickets in nine internationals so far.