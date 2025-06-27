West Indies cricketer accused of sexual harassment by multiple women

A member of the West Indies men's cricket team has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in Guyana. The allegations have sparked an ongoing investigation into the matter. According to SportsMax TV, several victims have alleged that there is a cover-up to protect them. The cricketer's identity has not been revealed yet and no charges have been filed against him so far. Here are further details.

Official statement CWI has not made any official comment yet The allegations have been brought to the attention of Cricket West Indies (CWI), but they have not made any official comment yet. CWI President Kishore Shallow said, "Cricket West Indies is unaware of the circumstances and, therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time." The Guyanese newspaper Kaieteur was one of the first media outlets to report on these serious accusations against an active cricketer.

Victim accounts 'Monster in Maroon' report details the allegations Kaieteur's report, titled 'Monster in Maroon,' detailed accounts from at least 11 women, including a teenager. They accused the cricketer of sexual assault, rape, or unwanted sexual advances. Nigel Hughes, a lawyer representing one of the alleged victims' family members, told SportsMax TV that an investigation was conducted two years ago after similar allegations were made by his client.