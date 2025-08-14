Cognizant to give hikes to 80% eligible employees from November

Cognizant , a leading IT services company, has announced salary hikes for around 80% of its eligible employees. The increment will come into effect from November 1, bringing an end to months of uncertainty over the company's pay raise cycle. The decision was in line with the company's second-quarter earnings guidance that most employees would receive merit-based salary increases in the latter half of this year.

Increment details Hikes depend on individual performance ratings The salary hikes will be applicable to employees up to and including the senior associate level. The amount of these increases will depend on individual performance ratings and country of operation. In India, consistent top performers are likely to receive high single-digit pay hikes. A company spokesperson said earlier this year, most associates received their highest bonuses in three years.

Information Increment delayed due to global macroeconomic headwinds Cognizant usually begins its increment season on August 1. However, this year, the company delayed the decision owing to global macroeconomic headwinds. The delay is similar to most of Cognizant's peers, who are yet to announce hikes, except Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).