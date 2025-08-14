Tech firms leased 10 million+ sq. ft. office space in H1 Business Aug 14, 2025

India's office spaces are filling up fast, and tech companies are at the heart of it.

In just the first half of 2025, tech firms leased over 10 million sq. ft.—that's close to 40% of all new leases across the top seven cities.

It's a clear sign that India is not just a global IT hotspot but also a place where companies trust the talent and infrastructure.