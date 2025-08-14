Tech firms leased 10 million+ sq. ft. office space in H1
India's office spaces are filling up fast, and tech companies are at the heart of it.
In just the first half of 2025, tech firms leased over 10 million sq. ft.—that's close to 40% of all new leases across the top seven cities.
It's a clear sign that India is not just a global IT hotspot but also a place where companies trust the talent and infrastructure.
Major tech leasing since 2020
Since 2020, tech companies have snapped up about 85 million sq. ft., fueled by expanding Global Capability Centres and fresh demand from AI-driven teams.
Big leases—over 100,000 sq. ft.—made up more than half of all activity in early 2025, showing how these firms keep scaling up.
Top micro-markets for tech leasing
Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road and Whitefield, plus Hyderabad's Southern Business District and Off-SBD areas, led the charge for tech leasing over the past five years.
These cities also saw huge demand for flexible workspaces as hybrid work keeps trending through 2025—making them go-to hubs for India's digital workforce.