Silver prices crash ₹21,000: Should you hold or book profits?

Silver prices have witnessed a major crash, falling by ₹21,000 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) . The sharp decline comes after an unprecedented rally that had taken the white metal to record highs. The fall was triggered by easing geopolitical tensions, extreme deviation from key technical levels, heavy profit-booking, a margin hike, record weekly gains, and a stronger dollar.

Market reaction MCX silver March futures plummets by 8% In a major turn of events, MCX Silver March Futures crashed by 8% or ₹21,000 per kilogram on Monday. The price fell from an all-time high of ₹2,54,174/kg to ₹2,33,120/kg. This sharp decline was triggered by silver's historic breach of the $80-per-ounce mark in international markets and subsequent fall below $75 as profit-takers rushed for the exits amid easing geopolitical tensions.

Market analysis Easing geopolitical tensions and technical indicators The easing geopolitical tensions were sparked by US President Donald Trump's announcement of progress in peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This development cut down safe-haven demand across the bullion complex, triggering aggressive profit-booking. On the technical side, silver prices were trading 89% above their 200-day moving average (DMA), a level that has historically preceded major declines.

Market trends Historical patterns suggest sharp declines after momentum breaks Manish Banthia, CIO Fixed Income at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, warned that such spectacular rises in silver rarely end gently. He cited historical instances where silver prices had surged before collapsing sharply. These past cycles indicate that once momentum breaks, silver can fall sharply—often by 50% or more.