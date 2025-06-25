ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant, Ben Duckett attain new highs

India's Rishabh Pant and England's Ben Duckett have attained career-high ratings in the latest ICC Men's Test Rankings for batters. The update comes after their stellar performances during the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley. Although Pant became the seventh Indian with twin centuries in a Test, England won by five wickets. On the other hand, Duckett's 149-run knock on Day helped England chase down 371 on Day 5. He scored 62 in the first innings.

Ranking rise Duckett jumps to 8th; Pope and Smith also gain Pant moved a spot to seventh overall in the ICC Test Batting Rankings. He now owns a career-best rating of 801. Meanwhile, Duckett, the Player of the Match at Headingley, gained five places to occupy the eighth spot. His current rating reads 787. Meanwhile, England's Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith also made significant gains on the same list, climbing three spots to 19th and eight places to 27th respectively.

Gill's ascent Shubman Gill moves to 20th spot India captain Shubman Gill also made a huge jump in the latest update, moving five places up to 20th overall among batters. He scored a century in his maiden Test as captain. Meanwhile, England veteran Joe Root continues to top the Test batter rankings with teammate Harry Brook as his closest challenger. Root slammed a match-winning half-century in the final innings, scripting India's win.

SL vs BAN Mushfiqur, Shanto make big gains The drawn first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh saw several players from both teams make strides in their respective batter rankings. Mushfiqur Rahim led the charge for Bangladesh, scoring an incredible ton in Galle. He rose 11 spots to 28th among Test batters. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made an even bigger jump of a whopping 21 places, having scored twin tons.