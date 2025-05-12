Breaking down notable numbers of Fab Four in Test cricket
What's the story
The Fab Four - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson - have dominated Test cricket over the years.
However, Virat Kohli's sudden exit from the format on May 12 broke the coveted group in Tests.
The term 'Fab Four' was first coined in the 2010s to acknowledge the aforementioned extraordinary batters.
Have a look at their contribution to the format.
Contribution
How the four stars have fared
Together, the members of Fab Four have scored over 40,000 Test runs.
Kohli bowed out with 9,230 runs at 46.85, including 30 centuries.
Australian batter Smith owns 10,271 runs at 56.74 (36 centuries).
Williamson, the prolific New Zealand batter, has scored 9,276 runs at 54.88, with 33 centuries.
Root tops the chart with 12,972 runs at 50.87 (36 tons).
Information
Who won most matches as captain?
Kohli won 40 Tests as captain, with a win percentage of 70.17, the best among the Fab Four. Smith led Australia in 40 Tests, winning 23 (69.69%). Root captained England in 64 Tests, with 27 wins (50.94%). Williamson led NZ to 22 wins (68.75%).
Winning cause
Contribution in winning cause as captain
Kohli is among the most successful captains in Test cricket. He racked up 3,573 runs at 57.62 while leading, including 11 tons.
Smith's contribution in 23 Test wins for Australia amounts to 2,538 runs at 79.31.
Root scored 2,632 runs at an incredible average of 56.00 winning cause.
Williamson compiled 2,311 runs at 79.68 in this regard.
Numbers
A look at other notable numbers
Among the Fab Four, Root is the only player with 5,000-plus runs both in home and foreign conditions.
He is the only player (overall) to have smacked more than 4,000 Test runs since January 2021. No other player even owns 3,100 runs.
Between January 2015 and December 2019, Root (5,627), Smith (5,048), and Kohli (4,848) were the top three run-getters in Tests.