What's the story

A simple social media blunder by cricketer Virat Kohli has given actor Avneet Kaur a significant boost in her brand value.

Last week, Kohli accidentally liked a picture of Kaur on a fan page. The incident triggered a flurry of memes and discussions online, ultimately culminating in a clarification from the cricketer himself.

Despite the brief controversy, Kaur's online presence got an unexpected surge due to Kohli's association.