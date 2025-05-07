How Kohli's accidental like boosted Avneet Kaur's brand value
What's the story
A simple social media blunder by cricketer Virat Kohli has given actor Avneet Kaur a significant boost in her brand value.
Last week, Kohli accidentally liked a picture of Kaur on a fan page. The incident triggered a flurry of memes and discussions online, ultimately culminating in a clarification from the cricketer himself.
Despite the brief controversy, Kaur's online presence got an unexpected surge due to Kohli's association.
Online uproar
Kohli claimed the algorithm 'mistakenly registered an interaction'
Kohli's official handle liked a picture on Kaur's fan page last Friday, setting off a meme fest and a debate across social media.
The fan page even posted a screenshot of the interaction on its Instagram Stories.
Although Kohli removed the like later, it remained a hot topic online.
The cricketer also clarified the same on Instagram Stories, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction."
Unexpected boost
Kaur's social media traction surged following Kohli's 'like'
Kaur received never-seen-before attention on social media for days, thanks to Kohli's accidental 'like.' Her Instagram account gained over a million new followers after the incident, taking her total to 31.8 million.
Digital tracking agency BuzzCraft highlighted that the worth of Kaur's social media posts increased by 30%, from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.6 lakh.
Brand partnerships
Kaur secured 12 new brand deals post-incident
Besides her boosted social media presence, Kaur allegedly landed 12 new brand deals in the days after the interaction.
Speaking to Business Today, social media strategist Neha Kapoor called this episode "organic marketing gold."
Kohli and Kaur trended on social media continuously after the incident, and memes about "registered an interaction" flooded Twitter and Instagram.
Career progression
Kaur's journey from dance show to lead actor
Kaur started her career at the tender age of eight with Zee TV's dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.
She debuted as an actor in 2012 with Meri Maa and has since been a part of popular shows like Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Chandra Nandini, and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.
Kaur debuted in films in 2014 with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani, appearing in Qarib Qarib Singlle, Mardaani 2, and leading Tiku Weds Sheru.