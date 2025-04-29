'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailer launch delayed following Pahalgam tragedy
What's the story
Aamir Khan's much-awaited upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, was supposed to have its trailer launch this week.
However, the launch has been postponed in light of the recent Pahalgam tragedy, reports ETimes.
The decision comes as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives and to pay homage to the somber national mood that has ensued.
The trailer was going to debut with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 at the big screen, but now things remain uncertain.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' to explore a transformative journey
Sitaare Zameen Par will explore the journey of a man who learns to deal with his own shortcomings through specially-abled children.
The film promises a heartwarming emotional arc that is sure to touch hearts, just like its spiritual predecessor, Taare Zameen Par.
Despite the delay in the trailer, Khan's re-release of the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna has been a knockout, collecting ₹1.15 crore in mere three days.
Trailer details
New trailer release date to be announced later
The trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par was initially set for a high-profile launch this week, with extensive promotions already in progress.
But now, a new release date for the trailer will be announced once the situation stabilizes.
Reportedly, the trailer is about three minutes and 29 seconds long and has received the CBFC's approval.
And, PVR Inox Pictures has been locked as the distributor for Khan's film.