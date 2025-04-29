What's the story

Aamir Khan's much-awaited upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, was supposed to have its trailer launch this week.

However, the launch has been postponed in light of the recent Pahalgam tragedy, reports ETimes.

The decision comes as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives and to pay homage to the somber national mood that has ensued.

The trailer was going to debut with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 at the big screen, but now things remain uncertain.