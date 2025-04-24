What's the story

Despite recent rumors of delays, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love & War, is all set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

An insider from the production team confirmed to Mid-Day that the film is progressing as planned.

"There have been no discussions about a possible delay at the production end, so speculation of this nature is entirely baseless," the insider said.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.