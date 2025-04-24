No delays for SLB's 'Love & War'; shooting on track
What's the story
Despite recent rumors of delays, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love & War, is all set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.
An insider from the production team confirmed to Mid-Day that the film is progressing as planned.
"There have been no discussions about a possible delay at the production end, so speculation of this nature is entirely baseless," the insider said.
The film boasts a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
Film synopsis
'Love & War' plot and cast details
Love & War's plot revolves around two "strong-headed" army men, played by Kapoor and Kaushal. The two find themselves in a tug-of-war over their shared love interest, portrayed by Bhatt.
Reports suggest some confrontation sequences between Kapoor and Kaushal have already been filmed, and the director is pleased with the outcome.
Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Love & War will film a grand war sequence in November. That's why the delay reports kept surfacing.
Cameos and roles
Cameo appearances and character roles in 'Love & War'
There were also reports suggesting Deepika Padukone could cameo in Love & War, but the latest updates have suggested that she won't be a part of the film.
Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, will reportedly make a special appearance as Bhatt's best friend.
As far as her character is concerned, Bhatt will reportedly play a cabaret dancer.