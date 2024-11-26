Summarize Simplifying... In short The biopic on legendary actress Meena Kumari, initially set to be directed by Manish Malhotra, will now be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

'Meena Kumari' biopic faces production trouble

Vidya Balan to play Meena Kumari? New report suggests so

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:09 pm Nov 26, 202407:09 pm

What's the story In a shocking development, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Kriti Sanon have pulled out of the much-anticipated biopic on legendary actor Meena Kumari. Malhotra, who planned to debut as a feature film director with the project, confirmed the same recently. Now, details about the project and the scrapping decision have emerged. A close friend of Malhotra told Times Now that the project was seen as a "misadventure" from the start, given how demanding it was.

'The project was doomed from the start'

The source said, "How could Manish direct a Meena Kumari biopic?," adding, that it "needed someone with a deep understanding of cinema and with a sense of epic grandeur like Sanjay Leela Bhansali." "As for Kriti Sanon, with due respect, she is way too contemporary in look and personality to clutch the classic dimensions of Meena Kumari. The project was doomed from the start. Plus, there was severe pressure from the Amrohi family. Manish had to back down."

New director

Siddharth P Malhotra to direct Meena Kumari biopic

The biopic on Kumari will now be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who recently worked on Maharaja, Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film. He'd announced Kamal Aur Meena, a film on filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and Kumari's love story in September. An insider said the Amrohi family was happy to support the project with Siddharth at the helm. The source also hinted Vidya Balan is a strong contender for the lead role, saying she is "the right fit in every sense."

Family's stance

Tajdar Amrohi expressed confidence in new director

Tajdar Amrohi, the stepson of Kumari, was confident about the new director-actor duo. When asked about Balan playing Kumari, he said the decision rests with Siddharth, composer AR Rahman who is scoring the music, Kausar Munir who is penning the film, and his son Bilal who is co-producing the project with Saregama. He also said he admires Balan.

Director's statement

Meanwhile, Malhotra confirmed his exit from the biopic

Confirming his exit from the biopic at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Malhotra said, "I'm no longer doing the biopic. I'll direct something else. Directing is one dream that remains unfulfilled." He also spoke about his love for films and how he is confident about his film sense despite being a fashion designer. The film was supposed to roll in October 2023 but has been delayed multiple times and is now expected to roll in October 2025.