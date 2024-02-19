'D50' is slated for 2024 release

Dhanush's 'D50' first look's reveal time out

By Aikantik Bag 01:37 pm Feb 19, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Dhanush is one of the most known faces in Tamil cinema and the actor is known for his diverse range of characters. After the humongous success of Captain Miller, he is gearing up for his next venture tentatively titled D50. It will mark his return to direction. He has now revealed that the movie's first look will be unveiled on Monday.

Next Article

First look

Cast and crew of the film

Dhanush took to social media and shared a short snippet and penned, "#D50 first look today at 6pm." Reportedly, the star-studded cast includes Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, among others. The movie is penned by Dhanush himself and the music is helmed by AR Rahman. The project is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post