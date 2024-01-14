Box office: 'Captain Miller' faces slight drop; 'Ayalaan's collection surges

Box office: 'Captain Miller' faces slight drop; 'Ayalaan's collection surges

By Tanvi Gupta 02:43 pm Jan 14, 2024

'Captain Miller' vs 'Ayalaan': Box office collection

On Friday, two highly-anticipated Tamil films, Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, were released in theaters. Both movies created quite a buzz with their unique storylines and impressive star casts. In terms of box office performance, Captain Miller took the lead over Ayalaan on the opening day and maintained a substantial lead on the second day as well. However, individually, Dhanush's film experienced a slight decline on Saturday, while Ayalaan witnessed substantial growth.

'Captain Miller' earned this much on day 2

Captain Miller started strong, collecting Rs. 8.7cr on day one, according to Sacnilk. The film is estimated to have earned Rs. 7.45cr India net on Saturday across all languages, bringing its total domestic collection to approximately Rs. 16.15cr. Despite competition from Ayalaan and other releases like Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas, and Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Captain Miller saw an overall occupancy of 43.51% for the Tamil version.

'Ayalaan's box office collection and growth

Ayalaan collected Rs. 3.2cr on its opening day and saw a growth in earnings on day two with an estimated collection of Rs. 4.25cr. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs. 7.45cr. Directed by R Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Bala Saravanan.

'Captain Miller,' 'Ayalaan': Know their plotlines

Captain Miller—directed by Arun Matheswaran—features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Shivarajkumar, and Edward Sonnenblick in key roles. The film is set in the pre-independence era and narrates the tale of a revolutionary (Dhanush) who rises against the British-led Indian military. Meanwhile, Ayalaan revolves around a man who befriends an alien and tries to stop a scientist from creating a deadly Nova gas that could endanger Earth. Siddharth has lent his voice to the titular alien, Tattoo.

Quick look at Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming projects

Last year, reports suggested that Dhanush might portray music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic, although official confirmation is awaited. The film, targeted for a 2025 release, is set to begin production this year. Additionally, Dhanush has another film, tentatively titled D51, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi and directed by Sekhar Kammula. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan's 21st project, SK21, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Pallavi, is expected to be released in August.