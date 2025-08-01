Manchester United eye PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma: Details here

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, the first-choice goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Italian national team. The interest comes as part of United's ongoing efforts to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window. So far this season, they have signed atatckers Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo alongside left-back Diego Leon. Here are further details.

Transfer plans Donnarumma is in no rush to make decision Donnarumma, 26, was instrumental in PSG's success over the past season and would be a major asset if he were to join United. Notably, Donnarumma has entered the final year of his contract with the Parisans close to signing a new 'keeper in Lille's Lucas Chevalier. As per Sky Sports News, the player is in no rush to make a decision over his future and is willing to compete with Chevalier for the No. 1 spot.

Transfer hurdles Pope also on United's radar Donnarumma could cost around €60 million, despite having one year left on his contract with PSG. His potential transfer could be complicated by interest from other top European clubs. Meanwhile, Nick Pope of Newcastle United is also on United's radar as a short-term solution. While Newcastle are interested in Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale, the connection to Pope's exit is not explicitly stated in the source articles.

Transfer status No official contact between Man United and Donnarumma's camp Despite the growing speculation, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has said that there has been no official contact between Manchester United and Donnarumma's camp. The club is still looking for a goalkeeper but doesn't want to enter a bidding war. They will only proceed if the deal is financially viable. PSG are reportedly open to selling Donnarumma due to his contract situation, as he has one year left on his current deal.

Information Onana's situation could be put in doubt With United aiming to add a keeper, current number 1 goalkeeper of the squad, Andre Onana, could see his future at the club in doubt. Across two seasons, Onana, who had arrived from Inter, has not made the mark as expected. Onana is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.