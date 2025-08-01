'Golmaal 5' announced during 'Son of Sardaar 2' climax

According to a Pinkvilla report, Golmaal 5 will start shooting by February or March 2026 and is likely to release in the first half of 2027. The film will see Devgn reunite with Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi , Kunal Kemmu , Shreyas Talpade , and Johnny Lever. Shetty is currently busy with the Rakesh Maria biopic starring John Abraham, which is slated to be completed by September 2025.

Film synopsis

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Son of Sardaar 2'

Son of Sardaar 2 follows Jassi (Devgn) as he travels to Scotland to patch things up with his wife, only to find himself caught in a gang war and a crazy wedding. The film explores cultural differences, family dynamics, and the conflict between tradition and modernity. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, it also stars Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan. The movie is set to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Read our review of the film here.