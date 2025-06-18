Kajol's 'Maa' to officially announce 'Shaitaan 2': Reports
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller Shaitaan, released in 2024, was a box office success.
Now, the much-awaited sequel, Shaitaan 2, is in the development stage with new actors joining the original star cast of Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala.
What's more, the official announcement of Shaitaan 2 is expected to coincide with Kajol's upcoming release, Maa.
Universe crossover
'Maa' and 'Shaitaan' are part of the same cinematic universe
The makers have reportedly created a seamless link between Shaitaan and Maa, which is expected to enhance the horror experience for fans.
According to Pinkvilla, Maa on June 27 can set the stage for Shaitaan 2's arrival.
Given that both films exist in the same cinematic universe, Kajol's cameo in Shaitaan 2 isn't out of the question. However, earlier, Kajol had dismissed speculation around Devgn or Madhavan's Shaitaan characters appearing in her upcoming movie.
Plot details
'Shaitaan 2' not based on 'Vash Level 2'
Contrary to media speculations, Shaitaan 2 will be an original story and not a remake of the upcoming Gujarati horror sequel Vash Level 2. Notably, Shaitaan was the Hindi adaptation of Vash (2023).
The supernatural drama is currently in the writing stage with writer Aamil Keeyan Khan yet to finish the final draft.
The sequel will reportedly explore black magic in Maharashtra's Konkan region, notorious for its association with such practices.
Production timeline
Devgn busy with other projects; director returning for sequel
Vikas Bahl will return to direct Shaitaan 2, which is expected to go on floors in 2026 after Devgn's Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty.
The film is scheduled for a 2027 release, depending on its shooting schedule and post-production timeline.
Meanwhile, Devgn is busy with multiple projects, including Son Of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, both set for release later this year.