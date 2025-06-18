The makers have reportedly created a seamless link between Shaitaan and Maa, which is expected to enhance the horror experience for fans.

According to Pinkvilla, Maa on June 27 can set the stage for Shaitaan 2's arrival.

Given that both films exist in the same cinematic universe, Kajol's cameo in Shaitaan 2 isn't out of the question. However, earlier, Kajol had dismissed speculation around Devgn or Madhavan's Shaitaan characters appearing in her upcoming movie.