On a recent episode of Kapil Sharma's show, actress Kriti Sanon humorously expressed that she wished co-star Kajol had 'fallen' during their film shoot, as it's rumored that Kajol's movies become hits when she falls.

Kajol also joked about not seeking advice from her husband, Ajay Devgn, for her cop role in 'Do Patti', claiming she was the one who trained him for 'Singham'.

The episode, filled with laughter and fun dialogues, will air on Netflix.

'Do Patti' releases on Netflix on October 25

Kriti Sanon wished Kajol had 'fallen' during 'Do Patti' shoot

By Tanvi Gupta 06:14 pm Oct 23, 202406:14 pm

What's the story The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 keeps us entertained with its weekly episodes. In the next episode, the cast of Do Patti—Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh—will grace the show to promote their new film. A recently released promo by Netflix shows a hilarious banter between Sanon and Kajol over an interesting piece of trivia related to the latter's career.

Sanon teased Kajol about her 'falling' superstition

The promo starts with host Kapil Sharma introducing his guests, and soon the room is filled with laughter. During the show, Sanon teased Kajol saying, "Ma'am I have heard stories that when in movies were you have fallen that film became a hit?" To this, Kajol nodded in agreement. Sanon then humorously expressed regret for not knowing this trivia earlier during their film shoot, suggesting she would've wanted Kajol to fall for good luck.



Kajol denied seeking advice from husband Ajay Devgn

During the show, Sharma asked Kajol if she took advice from her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, for her role as a cop in Do Patti. Kajol humorously denied this, saying that she was the one who trained him for his role in Singham. The episode continued with more laughter as Sanon, Kajol, and Sheikh recited popular dialogues after inhaling helium gas from balloons. The episode will air on Saturday (October 26) at 8:00pm on Netflix.