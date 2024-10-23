Kriti Sanon wished Kajol had 'fallen' during 'Do Patti' shoot
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 keeps us entertained with its weekly episodes. In the next episode, the cast of Do Patti—Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh—will grace the show to promote their new film. A recently released promo by Netflix shows a hilarious banter between Sanon and Kajol over an interesting piece of trivia related to the latter's career.
Sanon teased Kajol about her 'falling' superstition
The promo starts with host Kapil Sharma introducing his guests, and soon the room is filled with laughter. During the show, Sanon teased Kajol saying, "Ma'am I have heard stories that when in movies were you have fallen that film became a hit?" To this, Kajol nodded in agreement. Sanon then humorously expressed regret for not knowing this trivia earlier during their film shoot, suggesting she would've wanted Kajol to fall for good luck.
Take a look at this hilarious clip here
Kajol denied seeking advice from husband Ajay Devgn
During the show, Sharma asked Kajol if she took advice from her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, for her role as a cop in Do Patti. Kajol humorously denied this, saying that she was the one who trained him for his role in Singham. The episode continued with more laughter as Sanon, Kajol, and Sheikh recited popular dialogues after inhaling helium gas from balloons. The episode will air on Saturday (October 26) at 8:00pm on Netflix.