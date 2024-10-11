Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is reportedly developing a series based on Jane Austen's classic novel, 'Pride and Prejudice', marking its first Austen adaptation since the 2022 film 'Persuasion'.

Netflix is developing a 'Pride and Prejudice' series: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:15 pm Oct 11, 202404:15 pm

What's the story Streaming giant Netflix is said to be working on a TV adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, Pride and Prejudice. Per a report by Deadline, the project is still in its early days, with scripts written by Dolly Alderton—best known for her Everything I Know About Love novel. However, casting decisions are yet to be made and there's no guarantee the series will actually make it to the screen.

If the project gets a green light, it will be Netflix's first Austen adaptation since the 2022 film Persuasion, which featured Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot. Pride and Prejudice has been adapted multiple times over the years, including a 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, and a BBC version from 1995 featuring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. The Knightley starrer was recently added to Netflix's library.

'Pride and Prejudice': A timeless tale of love and class

Pride and Prejudice is a timeless tale of love and class, originally written by Austen in the early 19th century. The novel follows Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy as they navigate various obstacles in their journey to find love. Despite initial dislike, Bennet eventually falls for Darcy, learning that love is more powerful than pride or prejudice. The classic story has been adapted several times for screen since its original publication in 1813.

Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' joins trend of novel adaptations

The potential Netflix adaptation of Pride and Prejudice comes amid a growing trend of novel adaptations. Earlier this week, BBC announced a drama series based on Janice Hadlow's The Other Bennet Sister, telling Mary Bennet's story—the middle sibling of the Bennet sisters who is often overlooked. Emerald Fennell is also working on a big-budget retelling of Wuthering Heights with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in leading roles.