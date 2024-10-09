Summarize Simplifying... In short BBC is launching a 'Pride and Prejudice' spin-off, 'The Other Bennet Sister', focusing on the overlooked character, Mary Bennet.

The show, produced by Bad Wolf and commissioned for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, continues BBC's tradition of successful Austen adaptations.

BBC announces 'Pride and Prejudice' spin-off, 'The Other Bennet Sister'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:01 pm Oct 09, 202404:01 pm

What's the story BBC has announced a new spin-off drama from the Pride and Prejudice universe. Titled The Other Bennet Sister, the show will spotlight Mary Bennet, the middle sibling of Lizzy Bennet who is often overlooked. The series is based on Janice Hadlow's novel of the same name and will be produced by Bad Wolf, known for Doctor Who. Sarah Quintrell (The Power) is penning the 10-part series.

'The Other Bennet Sister' to explore Mary's journey

The official synopsis describes Mary as "awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer... overlooked by her mother and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life... until Mary takes matters into her own hands." The series will follow her journey from the confines of Meryton to Regency London and the Lake District as she seeks independence, romance, and acceptance.

Quintrell expressed excitement about 'The Other Bennet Sister'

Screenwriter Quintrell is equally excited about the project. She reportedly said, "I'm thrilled to be telling the story of Mary - the other Bennet sister - exploring what it is to come of age when you're the odd one out." She further added, "It's a joy to be adapting Janice Hadlow's brilliant take on such a beloved classic with the team at Bad Wolf."

'The Other Bennet Sister' follows BBC's successful Austen adaptations

The executive producers are Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder, and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, and Quintrell and Hadlow. The series is overseen by Dan McCulloch, Bad Wolf's director of content. Sony Pictures Television will handle global rights. The show was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The Other Bennet Sister follows in the footsteps of BBC's acclaimed Austen adaptations like Emma, Sense and Sensibility, and Persuasion.