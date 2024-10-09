Summarize Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar's comedy film 'Khel Khel Mein', produced by a collaboration of T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film Production, is set to premiere soon.

'Khel Khel Mein' is releasing on Netflix on October 10

OTT: Akshay's 'Khel Khel Mein' to premiere on this date

By Isha Sharma 03:49 pm Oct 09, 202403:49 pm

What's the story The Bollywood comedy film Khel Khel Mein, led by Akshay Kumar and featuring an ensemble cast, will make its OTT debut on Thursday. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz and featuring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Ammy Virk, previously enjoyed an average theatrical run. It was released on August 15, clashing with Stree 2 and Vedaa.

Kumar's impeccable comic timing in Khel Khel Mein has been widely appreciated, further establishing him as a master of the comedy genre. The film is a joint venture between Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai under their respective banners: T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film Production.

IMDb describes the storyline as, "Revolves around a group of friends who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other." It is a remake of the acclaimed Italian film Perfect Strangers, which has reportedly spawned over 20 remakes in different languages. Kumar is paired opposite Kapoor in the film, while Pannu-Virk and Jaiswal-Seal make the other two couples. Khan plays a single man. Read our review of the movie here.