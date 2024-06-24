In brief Simplifying... In brief Urvashi Rautela and Aftab Shivdasani are teaming up for the first time in a unique musical romance horror film, 'Kasoor'.

The film, which is currently being shot in the picturesque locations of Dehradun and Rishikesh, is expected to hit the screens in late 2024 or early 2025.

Shivdasani will be seen in a distinctive role, adding an exciting twist to the plot.

Urvashi Rautela to star in 'Kasoor'

Urvashi Rautela joins Aftab Shivdasani in romance horror 'Kasoor': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 03:39 pm Jun 24, 202403:39 pm

What's the story Actor Urvashi Rautela has been roped in as the female lead in Aftab Shivdasani's forthcoming film Kasoor, per Hindustan Times. The film, directed by Glen Barrett, and backed by Asif Shaikh (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) is said to be a musical horror flick. Interestingly, despite sharing the same title, this new project bears no relation to Shivdasani's 2001 thriller-mystery Kasoor.

Film details

'Kasoor' marks Rautela's re-entry into the horror-romance genre

Rautela is thrilled to be part of this horror-romantic film, marking her first venture into the genre after Hate Story 4, a source told the portal. The plot of Kasoor reportedly revolves around three characters, with the third cast member yet to be announced. "The focus will be on the trio," the source further added. The film is being presented by Bablu Aziz.

Role reveal

Shivdasani to play unique role in 'Kasoor'

Earlier, producer Shaikh confirmed that Kasoor will feature a unique concept of musical romance horror, with Shivdasani playing an author-backed role. "When Aftab heard the story, he was very excited about the subject. The audience will see Aftab Shivdasani in a very different role on the silver screen," he said. This film marks the first time that Shivdasani and Rautela will share screen space. The release of Kasoor is anticipated for late 2024 or early 2025.

Production update

'Kasoor' begins filming in Dehradun and Rishikesh

The production of Kasoor is already underway, with filming taking place in the scenic locales of Dehradun and Rishikesh. "The film went on floors a while ago. The whole star cast traveled a lot recently to capture the vision for the shoot," the insider revealed. Dishing on more details, the source said, "They are shooting at haunted places and bungalows in the mountains." The script is penned by Mudassar Aziz (Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi).