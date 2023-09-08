Fardeen Khan joins Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 05:26 pm 1 min read

Fardeen Khan joins 'Khel Khel Mein'

Fardeen Khan is one of the most known star kids who faded away from Bollywood after the 2010s. The actor is now set for a comeback with a bunch of work. Reports are rife that Khan has been roped in for Mudassar Aziz's upcoming film titled Khel Khel Main. The movie is headlined by Akshay Kumar. Khan and Kumar are reuniting after 16 years. Their last release together was the cult comedy drama Heyy Babyy.

Cast of the upcoming film

A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Fardeen portrays one of Akshay's friends in this film and is thrilled to explore comedy on screen again after a 13-year hiatus." Khel Khel Mein centers around a group of friends at a dinner table and a game of truth resulting in hilarious chaos. Reportedly, the cast includes Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor.

Khan's pipeline of projects

The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ashwin Varde. The film will go on floors in October in the United Kingdom. Khan's last outing was in the 2010 film with Dulha Mil Gaya. The actor has an interesting lineup of work which includes Sanjay Gupta's Visfot and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi.

